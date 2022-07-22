Overview

Dr. David Hoch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Hoch works at St Francis Hospital Of Arrhythmia Center in Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.