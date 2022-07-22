See All Cardiologists in Roslyn, NY
Dr. David Hoch, MD

Cardiology
3.9 (38)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Hoch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Hoch works at St Francis Hospital Of Arrhythmia Center in Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Francis Hospital the Heart Center
    100 Port Washington Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 562-6646
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation
Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Connecticare
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. David Hoch, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467501858
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Electrophysiology
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Hoch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoch works at St Francis Hospital Of Arrhythmia Center in Roslyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hoch’s profile.

    Dr. Hoch has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

