Dr. David Hochberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Hochberg, MD
Dr. David Hochberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with Lenox Hill Hospital
Dr. Hochberg works at
Dr. Hochberg's Office Locations
Florida Urology Partners2708 W Saint Isabel St, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 608-5102Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Urology Partners Llp4211 Van Dyke Rd Ste 206, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 608-5101
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hochberg was seen due to elevated PSA. Over the next few months, he walked my husband and myself through tests, biopsy and surgery. He spent plenty of time with us answering questions and providing valuable information for us to make an informed decision. We highly recommend him!
About Dr. David Hochberg, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1396709705
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Urology
