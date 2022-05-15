Dr. David Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hoffman, MD
Dr. David Hoffman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
David S. Hoffman M.d. PC803 SPRINGFIELD AVE, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 273-9500
Dr. Hoffman came highly recommended from a friend. He did not disappoint. I was having trouble wearing contact lenses. I could no longer read without readers and my distance vision wasn’t clear. I had seen another doctor who insisted my contact lens prescription was correct. Dr. Hoffman was patient, knowledgeable, and fixed my problem. Whenever I called the office with a question, his wonderful receptionist (his wife) put Dr. Hoffman on the phone and he answered my question immediately. I highly recommend Dr. Hoffman.
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoffman speaks Mandarin.
