Dr. David Hoffman, MD
Dr. David Hoffman, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
IVF FLORIDA Reproductive Associates - Wellington10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (954) 247-6200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
IVF FLORIDA Reproductive Associates - Margate3251 N State Road 7 Ste 200, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 247-6200
After seeing countless doctors at renowned hospitals in the country, no one could diagnose why I kept having recurrent miscarriages. Dr Hoffman was our last hope. After a couple of exams he was able to not only diagnose a health condition but also treat it successfully. Within 2 months I got pregnant and I am now a mother of a healthy and Beautiful four month old baby girl. Based on my experience, all I can say is to go see him! He is very knowledgeable, thorough and compassionate.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1619051406
- Lac-USC Med Ctr
- Lac-USC Med Ctr
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
