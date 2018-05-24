See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Wellington, FL
Dr. David Hoffman, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.6 (19)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Hoffman, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.

Dr. Hoffman works at IVF Florida Reproductive Associates in Wellington, FL with other offices in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    IVF FLORIDA Reproductive Associates - Wellington
    10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 247-6200
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    IVF FLORIDA Reproductive Associates - Margate
    3251 N State Road 7 Ste 200, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 247-6200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 24, 2018
    After seeing countless doctors at renowned hospitals in the country, no one could diagnose why I kept having recurrent miscarriages. Dr Hoffman was our last hope. After a couple of exams he was able to not only diagnose a health condition but also treat it successfully. Within 2 months I got pregnant and I am now a mother of a healthy and Beautiful four month old baby girl. Based on my experience, all I can say is to go see him! He is very knowledgeable, thorough and compassionate.
    About Dr. David Hoffman, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619051406
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lac-USC Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lac-USC Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.