Dr. David Hoffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Hoffman, MD
Dr. David Hoffman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Dr. Hoffman's Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group Providence General Surgery at Fish Pond6600 Fish Pond Rd Ste 101, Waco, TX 76710 Directions (254) 776-3188
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hoffman and Gaby, his assistant, we're helpful in explaining things and available when I had questions.
About Dr. David Hoffman, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1740289107
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital at the University of Florida|University Of Florida
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.