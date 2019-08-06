Dr. Hollifield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Hollifield, MD
Overview of Dr. David Hollifield, MD
Dr. David Hollifield, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Hollifield works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hollifield's Office Locations
-
1
Orthoquest P.c.2336 Wisteria Dr Ste 430, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 982-4411
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hollifield?
Gwinnett Advance Surgery (Dr. Hollifield) and staff are one of the best teams in the state of Georgia. I had a sure, pure, PROFESSIONAL experience during my recent visit and procedure on 8/2/2019. I wrote a review on a different site, but didn't see a confirmation, so I am putting it here as well. If you need treatment, plain and simple. This is the facility to have it done. Get with your Primary doctor, get your referral. I've done your research for you. I am a retired Army Veteran of 28 years. Hopefully this puts you at ease any your decision easier due what I did and do stand for... America! Go get 5 star treatment and feel better with Gwinnett Advance Surgery / Dr. Hollifield and Staff.... That's an order!!!
About Dr. David Hollifield, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1588712913
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollifield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollifield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollifield works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollifield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollifield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollifield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollifield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.