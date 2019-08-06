See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Snellville, GA
Dr. David Hollifield, MD

Pain Medicine
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Hollifield, MD

Dr. David Hollifield, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.

Dr. Hollifield works at Orthoquest PC in Snellville, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hollifield's Office Locations

    Orthoquest P.c.
    2336 Wisteria Dr Ste 430, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 982-4411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Forsyth
  • Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 06, 2019
    Gwinnett Advance Surgery (Dr. Hollifield) and staff are one of the best teams in the state of Georgia. I had a sure, pure, PROFESSIONAL experience during my recent visit and procedure on 8/2/2019. I wrote a review on a different site, but didn't see a confirmation, so I am putting it here as well. If you need treatment, plain and simple. This is the facility to have it done. Get with your Primary doctor, get your referral. I've done your research for you. I am a retired Army Veteran of 28 years. Hopefully this puts you at ease any your decision easier due what I did and do stand for... America! Go get 5 star treatment and feel better with Gwinnett Advance Surgery / Dr. Hollifield and Staff.... That's an order!!!
    Daniel Mott — Aug 06, 2019
    About Dr. David Hollifield, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588712913
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
