Dr. David Hom, MD
Dr. David Hom, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
David Hom MD Pllc333 E 34th St Ofc 1L, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 683-1008
Medical Oncology/Solid Tumor Program170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 305-2500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He realized my urgency, got me in and took care of me. His manner was upbeat and confident and that helped a lot.
About Dr. David Hom, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hom has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hom speaks Cantonese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hom.
