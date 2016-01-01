See All Urologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. David Horovitz, MD

Urology
Map Pin Small Bakersfield, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Horovitz, MD

Dr. David Horovitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. 

They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Horovitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3941 San Dimas St Ste 103A, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 322-3225

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. David Horovitz, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1013309947
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
