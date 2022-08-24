Overview

Dr. David Horowitz, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Horowitz works at Dermatology Associates of Nashville Pllc in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Itchy Skin and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.