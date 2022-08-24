Dr. David Horowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Horowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Horowitz, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Horowitz works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Nashville Pllc1900 Patterson St Ste 205, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-0341
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. H for three years. He is the one who found cancer on my face when another dr could not find it even with test. Dr. H knew as soon as he saw it what it was. He always look at places on me and know. Skin cancer runs in my family, I trust Dr. H completely!
About Dr. David Horowitz, MD
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1225089097
Education & Certifications
- Cinn Med Ctr
- Cinn Med Ctr
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horowitz works at
Dr. Horowitz has seen patients for Rash, Itchy Skin and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Horowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horowitz.
