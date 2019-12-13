See All Other Doctors in King of Prussia, PA
Dr. David Horvath, MD

Cosmetic Medicine
4.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Horvath, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in King of Prussia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Horvath works at Horvath Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery Center, PC in King of Prussia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Horvath Aesthetics
    216 Mall Blvd Ste 101, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 884-2880

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Microneedling
Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF) 
Radiesse® Injections
Microneedling
Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF) 
Radiesse® Injections

Microneedling Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF)  Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 13, 2019
I had gastric bypass surgery 6 years ago and lost a lot of weight. I had excess skin that needed to be removed, but I was nervous about having surgery again. Dr. Horvath and his staff were wonderful, made the process seamless and put me at ease. I had a tummy tuck, breast lift and a thighplasty. The results are amazing, and I am very pleased that I took the plunge and had the surgery. My only regret is not seeing Dr. Horvath years ago! He did a great job and I am thrilled with the results!
Mary P — Dec 13, 2019
About Dr. David Horvath, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1740224682
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Baker/ Gordon/Stuzin Plastic Surgery - Aesthetic Fellowship|Meridian Plastic Surgery Center / Indiana University School of Medicine
Residency
  • Geisinger Medical Center - Department of General Surgery|Indianapolis University Medical Center - Department of Plastic Surgery Surgery
Medical Education
  • Jefferson Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Horvath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horvath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Horvath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Horvath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Horvath works at Horvath Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery Center, PC in King of Prussia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Horvath’s profile.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Horvath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horvath.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horvath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horvath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

