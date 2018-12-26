Dr. David Horwitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Horwitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Horwitz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Hackensack Pediatrics317 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 725-6300
Pediatric Associates NYC20 Plaza St E Ste A7, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Directions (718) 857-5500
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Our family recently relocated out of the state, and we are so sad that we can no longer take our son to see Dr. Horwitz! Every doctor we saw at Pediatric Associates of NYC was great- but he was definitely our favorite. He was always professional as well as being completely comforting and compassionate to both of us sometimes overly anxious new parents. Couldn't recommend him higher.
About Dr. David Horwitz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English
- New York University Med Center
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Pediatrics
Dr. Horwitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horwitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Horwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horwitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horwitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horwitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.