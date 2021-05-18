See All Neurologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. David Houghton, MD

Neurology
Overview of Dr. David Houghton, MD

Dr. David Houghton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia - Augusta, GA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Houghton works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Houghton's Office Locations

    Ochsner Medical Center
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-3980

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders

Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    May 18, 2021
    Excellent doctor!
    — May 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Houghton, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942352224
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA (Movement Disorders)
    Residency
    • University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA (Neurology)
    Internship
    • University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA (Internal Medicine)
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia - Augusta, GA
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Houghton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houghton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Houghton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Houghton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Houghton works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Houghton’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Houghton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houghton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houghton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houghton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

