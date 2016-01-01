Dr. David Houser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Houser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Houser, MD
Dr. David Houser, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Peoria, IL.
Dr. Houser works at
Dr. Houser's Office Locations
Illinois Kidney Disease & Hypertension Center420 NE Glen Oak Ave Ste 401, Peoria, IL 61603 Directions (309) 676-8123Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Champion Fitness Inc5401 N Knoxville Ave, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 676-8123
Rcg Central Illinois-peoria Downtown410 W Romeo B Garrett Ave, Peoria, IL 61605 Directions (309) 637-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
- Proctor Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Houser, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Houser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houser has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Renal Osteodystrophy and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
