Overview of Dr. David Howe, MD

Dr. David Howe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Howe works at Ortho Carolina Winston in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.