Dr. David Howe, MD
Overview of Dr. David Howe, MD
Dr. David Howe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Howe's Office Locations
Orthocarolina PA170 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 768-1270Monday4:30pm - 8:30pmTuesday4:30pm - 8:30pmWednesday12:30pm - 8:30pmThursday4:30pm - 8:30pmFriday5:30pm - 8:30pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Kimel Park Surgery Center180 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 659-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, caring, there are no words to describe this man bottom line.
About Dr. David Howe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howe has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
196 patients have reviewed Dr. Howe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.