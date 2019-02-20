Dr. David Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Hu, MD
Dr. David Hu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Hu works at
Dr. Hu's Office Locations
Tucson Ear Nose & Throat6567 E Carondelet Dr Ste 515, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 296-8500
Tucson Ent. Associates PC1358 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 575-1272
Tucson Ear Nose & Throat6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 300, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 575-1272
Tucson Ear, Nose & Throat2121 N Craycroft Rd Bldg 5, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 296-8500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I feel very fortunate to have been referred to Dr Hu for treatment and surgery. He clearly explained the procedure and answered my questions patiently. I felt confident in his care, have had positive results and receive thorough attention in regular follow-up appointments. All office staff are also wonderfully courteous and professional.
About Dr. David Hu, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1467646984
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
