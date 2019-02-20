Overview of Dr. David Hu, MD

Dr. David Hu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Hu works at Tucson Ear Nose & Throat in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.