Dr. David Huante, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Perry, IA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Dallas County Hospital and Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.



Dr. Huante works at Dallas County Hospital in Perry, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.