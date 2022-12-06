Overview of Dr. David Huchton, MD

Dr. David Huchton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.



Dr. Huchton works at Shannon Clinic Southwest in San Angelo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.