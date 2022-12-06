Dr. David Huchton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huchton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Huchton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Huchton, MD
Dr. David Huchton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.
Dr. Huchton works at
Dr. Huchton's Office Locations
Shannon Clinic Southwest4450 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX 76901 Directions (325) 481-2283
Shannon Medical Center120 E Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 653-6741
Shannon Clinic Endocrinology and Diabetes center120 E Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 658-1511
Hospital Affiliations
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I think he’s great,he treated me well and made me comfortable.
About Dr. David Huchton, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811972946
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huchton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huchton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huchton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huchton has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huchton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huchton speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Huchton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huchton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huchton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huchton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.