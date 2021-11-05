See All General Dentists in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. David Huddle, DDS

Dentistry
4.9 (85)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Huddle, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia - DDS.

Dr. Huddle works at David F Huddle, DDS Inc in Fredericksburg, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David F Huddle, DDS Inc
    1995 Emancipation Hwy Ste 101, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 304-6299
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure
Composite Fillings
Cosmetic Procedure
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure
Composite Fillings
Cosmetic Procedure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Electric Handpiece Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Principal Financial Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 05, 2021
    Dt. Huddle provides expert dental service and care. He is a true professional in dentistry. His staff is supportive and professional.
    — Nov 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Huddle, DDS
    About Dr. David Huddle, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083828891
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Virginia - DDS
    Undergraduate School
    • Hampden-Sydney College, Medical College of Virginia - B.S. in Biology,
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Huddle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huddle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huddle works at David F Huddle, DDS Inc in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Huddle’s profile.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Huddle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huddle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huddle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huddle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

