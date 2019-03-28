Dr. David Huffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Huffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Huffman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Huffman works at
Locations
-
1
University Diabetes & Endocrinology5616 Brainerd Rd Ste 208, Chattanooga, TN 37411 Directions (423) 265-3561
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huffman?
He has a very knowledgeable and friendly staff. He is very knowledgeable and is the best endocrinologist I've had to give me care. He is a good listener and easy to work with. He has so many patients that loves his work, he has hired assistants to help as many as he can.
About Dr. David Huffman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1811101256
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Med Affil Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huffman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huffman works at
Dr. Huffman has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Huffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.