Overview of Dr. David Hunter, MD

Dr. David Hunter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Hunter works at UT Physicians Internal Medicine in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.