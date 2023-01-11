Dr. David Hunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hunter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Hunter, MD
Dr. David Hunter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Hunter works at
Dr. Hunter's Office Locations
UT Physicians Cardiology - Texas Medical Center6410 Fannin St Ste 600, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-7211Thursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went with my mom for her first appointment with Dr. Hunter and was very pleased. All the questions he asked, his demeanor, how kind he was when dealing with her was comforting, and most importantly how knowledgeable he was about the issue we were there to address has me feeling we finally found the right place for help. We are looking forward to our next visit!
About Dr. David Hunter, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1508111808
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
