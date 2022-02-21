See All Ophthalmologists in Waltham, MA
Dr. David Hunter, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Hunter, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Hunter, MD

Dr. David Hunter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. Hunter works at Boston Children's Hospital at Waltham in Waltham, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Extraocular Muscle Surgery and Strabismus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Stephen Anesi, MD
Dr. Stephen Anesi, MD
4.7 (26)
View Profile

Dr. Hunter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Ophthalmology
    9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6401
  2. 2
    Department of Ophthalmology
    300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Strabismus Surgery
Ultrasound, Eye
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Strabismus Surgery
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Adult Strabismus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome, Type I Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome, Type II Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Biopsy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Examination Chevron Icon
Strabismus Treatment Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hunter?

    Feb 21, 2022
    I can’t say enough about my outcome. My daily fatigue is gone, my double vision is 100% gone, and I no longer worry about my vision. This has been life-changing for me. Dr. Hunter and his team are true professionals. From the office visits at Boston Children’s Hospital to the eye surgery at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, everyone involved in my care was kind, empathetic and concerned about my patient experience. I work in healthcare managing primary care and urgent care practices and understand what it takes to provide safe, high-quality patient-centered care and Dr. Hunter and his colleagues and affiliates deliver this care at the highest levels.
    Fred J Calatayud — Feb 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Hunter, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Hunter, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hunter to family and friends

    Dr. Hunter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hunter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Hunter, MD.

    About Dr. David Hunter, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659461663
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Wilmer Ophthalmological Institute, Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Ophthalmology
    Residency
    Internship
    • Framingham Union Hospital, Transitional|MetroWest Medical Center Framingham Union Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Hunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Extraocular Muscle Surgery and Strabismus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Hunter, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.