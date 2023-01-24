Overview

Dr. David Hurt, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.



Dr. Hurt works at Center for Advanced Dermatology Lakewood in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.