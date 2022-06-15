Dr. David Husted, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husted is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Husted, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Husted, MD
Dr. David Husted, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Husted works at
Dr. Husted's Office Locations
West Palm Behavioral Health4631 N Congress Ave Ste 110, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 803-8219
Palm Beach Behavioral Health5503 S Congress Ave Ste 205, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions
Psychiatry of the Palm Beaches3365 Burns Rd Ste 203, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 532-1462Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Coventry Health Care
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Self Pay
- Sunshine Health
- Value Options
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Husted really took his time with me and listened. Afterward, he came up with a plan of action for me and gave me some really great advice on day-to-day things I can do to get there.
About Dr. David Husted, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255370235
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Yale University
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
