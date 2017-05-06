See All Gastroenterologists in Salisbury, MD
Dr. David Hutcheon, MD

Gastroenterology
Dr. David Hutcheon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.

They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    560 Riverside Dr Rm 206, Salisbury, MD 21801 (410) 912-5640
    Marshall S. Bedine M.d. L.l.c.
    10751 Falls Rd Ste 301, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 (410) 583-2631
    Tidal Health
    1640 Woodbrooke Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 (410) 912-5640

  • Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
  • Union Hospital Of Cecil County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis
Diarrhea
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    Medicare

    May 06, 2017
    Dr. Hutcheon is incredible! My GP said,"Going to him for a colonoscopy is like killing an ant with an atom bomb!" but it's worth the drive from DC since he is so precise, thorough and patient friendly and colonoscopies are only every 5 years or so. His staff is also outstanding. He goes above & beyond: He saved the life of my father-in-law who got sepsis at another hospital when others could not help. Dr. Hutcheon assembled a team who made my father healthier than he had been in years.
    About Dr. David Hutcheon, MD

    Gastroenterology
    50 years of experience
    English
    1679551865
    Education & Certifications

    The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
    Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Hutcheon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutcheon is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Hutcheon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hutcheon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Hutcheon has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hutcheon on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutcheon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutcheon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutcheon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutcheon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

