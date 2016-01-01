Dr. David Hyde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hyde, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Hyde, MD
Dr. David Hyde, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.
Dr. Hyde works at
Dr. Hyde's Office Locations
-
1
Ridgewood Optical847 Ridgewood St, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 541-1013
-
2
Valley Baptist Medical Center-brownsville1040 W Jefferson St, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 544-0201Wednesday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hyde?
About Dr. David Hyde, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1518261841
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyde has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyde works at
Dr. Hyde has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyde. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.