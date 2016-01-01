Dr. David Hykes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hykes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hykes, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Hykes, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Magruder Hospital and The Bellevue Hospital.
Locations
Firelands Reg Med Ctr - Main703 Tyler St Ste 151, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 627-0207
Firelands Regional Health System1111 Hayes Ave, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 626-7400
North Coast Professional Company LLC3960 East Harbor Rd, Port Clinton, OH 43452 Directions (419) 627-0207
Firelands Physician Group Urgent Care1470 W McPherson Hwy, Clyde, OH 43410 Directions (419) 627-0207
Hospital Affiliations
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Magruder Hospital
- The Bellevue Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1992763155
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
