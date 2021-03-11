Overview of Dr. David Ijac, MD

Dr. David Ijac, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from School Med Cluj Romania and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.