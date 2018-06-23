See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. David Inwood, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.8 (36)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Inwood, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Inwood works at David G. Inwood, MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David G. Inwood, MD
    95 Pierrepont St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 625-5362
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Anxiety

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(9)
Jun 23, 2018
The doctor is in and makes himself available. His taking calls during appointments was annoying at first, but now I appreciate it. He takes it as it comes. His compassion and flexibility in juggling the varying requirements of the profession are beyond reproach. He cares. Though he can be hard to understand, he's not unwilling to make a concerted effort to be clear. I highly recommend him.
— Jun 23, 2018
About Dr. David Inwood, MD

  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
  • 48 years of experience
  • English
  • 1053300129
Education & Certifications

  • State University Of New York, Downstate Medical Center
  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
  • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
  • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Inwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Inwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Inwood works at David G. Inwood, MD in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Inwood’s profile.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. Inwood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inwood.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

