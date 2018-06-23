Dr. David Inwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Inwood, MD
Overview
Dr. David Inwood, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
Locations
David G. Inwood, MD95 Pierrepont St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 625-5362Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is in and makes himself available. His taking calls during appointments was annoying at first, but now I appreciate it. He takes it as it comes. His compassion and flexibility in juggling the varying requirements of the profession are beyond reproach. He cares. Though he can be hard to understand, he's not unwilling to make a concerted effort to be clear. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. David Inwood, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1053300129
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York, Downstate Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Inwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Inwood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inwood.
