Dr. David Isaacson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.



Dr. Isaacson works at Beacon Medical Group in South Bend, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.