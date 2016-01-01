Dr. David Izbrand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Izbrand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Izbrand, MD
Overview of Dr. David Izbrand, MD
Dr. David Izbrand, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Izbrand's Office Locations
H. Miller Richert M.d. P.A.1750 Pine St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 677-2741
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Izbrand, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Izbrand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Izbrand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Izbrand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Izbrand has seen patients for Pinguecula, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Izbrand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Izbrand speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Izbrand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izbrand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Izbrand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Izbrand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.