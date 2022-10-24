Dr. David Jaeger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaeger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jaeger, MD
Dr. David Jaeger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Middletown, NY.
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Helen Hayes Hospital
- St. Anthony Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I was hopeful that he would be a doctor who truly lived by the “Oath “ and now I am certain that he does. I’m so grateful to have such a gem of a doctor who is trustworthy, honest and respectful to his patients. Dr. Jaeger is a kind person who is also a specialist in the complex field of Neurology. And he is a decent human being!
- English, Spanish
Dr. Jaeger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaeger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaeger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaeger has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Tremor and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaeger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jaeger speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaeger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaeger.
