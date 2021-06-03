Overview

Dr. David Jager, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Jager works at Capital Digestive Care in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.