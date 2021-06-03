Dr. David Jager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jager, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Jager, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Jager works at
Locations
Capital Digestive Care15001 Shady Grove Rd Ste 300, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 340-3252Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience with Dr Jager. I was hospitalized in 2018 for a very complex inflammatory illness. Dr. Jager was the doctor on call for the first week I was there. He came to my room every day and sat with me and was empathetic, compassionate, and very caring. I was very fortunate it was Dr. Jager’s week in the hospital. I had never met him before but prior to that experience I was a patient of another Capital Digestive Care doctor. My doctor is retiring very soon and I will definitely ask Dr. Jager to be my gastroenterologist from then on. I really can’t say enough good things about him. I was very sick during the time I got to know Dr Jager and that is when you really know if a doctor is excellent or not. He is excellent!
About Dr. David Jager, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1689846842
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Hospital
- George Washington Univeristy Hospital
- George Washington University Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jager has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jager works at
Dr. Jager has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Jager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.