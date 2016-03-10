Dr. David Jahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jahn, MD
Dr. David Jahn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio.
The Zepf Center6605 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43617 Directions (419) 841-7701
Behavioral Connections of Wood County in Bowling Green, OH1022 N Prospect St, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Directions (419) 352-5387
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I couldn't be happier. I have been through multiple doctors and I now have the best doctor in the world. According to me.
About Dr. David Jahn, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1508802224
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Psychiatry
Dr. Jahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jahn has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.