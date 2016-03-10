Overview of Dr. David Jahn, MD

Dr. David Jahn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio.



Dr. Jahn works at THE ZEPF CENTER in Toledo, OH with other offices in Bowling Green, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.