Overview of Dr. David Jakubowicz, MD

Dr. David Jakubowicz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center and Montefiore Wakefield Campus.



Dr. Jakubowicz works at Venkata Durbhaka, DPM in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.