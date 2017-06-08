Dr. David Jakubowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jakubowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jakubowicz, MD
Overview of Dr. David Jakubowicz, MD
Dr. David Jakubowicz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center and Montefiore Wakefield Campus.
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Wakefield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- SelectHealth
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
already recommended to my daughter and granddaughter. quickly and skillfully performed biopsy. great bedside manner.
About Dr. David Jakubowicz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538169230
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Otolaryngology Beth Israel Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Beth Israel Medical Center-Surgery
- New York University School of Medicine
- Cornell Univ
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
