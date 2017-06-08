See All Otolaryngologists in Bronx, NY
Dr. David Jakubowicz, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Jakubowicz, MD

Dr. David Jakubowicz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center and Montefiore Wakefield Campus.

Dr. Jakubowicz works at Venkata Durbhaka, DPM in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jakubowicz's Office Locations

    Venkata Durbhaka, DPM
    1990 McGraw Ave, Bronx, NY 10462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 792-1990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital
  • Montefiore Medical Center
  • Montefiore Wakefield Campus

Ear Ache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Polyp
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule
Abscess
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
Allergy Shots
Anosmia
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Broken Nose
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cleft Lip
Cleft Lip and Palate
Cleft Palate
Common Cold
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Down Syndrome
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ear Disorders
ENT Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fracture
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Geographic Tongue
Head and Neck Cancer
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Larynx Conditions
Leukoplakia
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Taste
Motion Sickness
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Oral Cancer
Orbital Fracture
Otosclerosis
Paracentesis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Perforated Eardrum
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pulmonary Disease
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep Disorders
Snoring
  View other providers who treat Snoring
Snoring Therapy
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Sore Throat
Sublingual Immunotherapy
Swimmer's Ear
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
TMJ
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • SelectHealth
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 08, 2017
    already recommended to my daughter and granddaughter. quickly and skillfully performed biopsy. great bedside manner.
    ab in bronx, ny — Jun 08, 2017
    About Dr. David Jakubowicz, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538169230
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Otolaryngology Beth Israel Med Ctr, General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center-Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell Univ
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Jakubowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jakubowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jakubowicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jakubowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jakubowicz works at Venkata Durbhaka, DPM in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jakubowicz’s profile.

    Dr. Jakubowicz has seen patients for Ear Ache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jakubowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jakubowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jakubowicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jakubowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jakubowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.