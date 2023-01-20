Dr. David James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David James, MD
Overview of Dr. David James, MD
Dr. David James, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.
Dr. James works at
Dr. James' Office Locations
Advanced cardiology and Advanced primary care65 Ridgedale Ave, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 401-1100Friday3:00pm - 5:00pm
Hackettstown Office117 Seber Rd # 1B, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Directions (908) 979-1302
Newton Office59 High St # 61, Newton, NJ 07860 Directions (973) 300-1302
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. James was recommended to us by my family physician with whom I have a tremendous amount of respect. This was my first encounter with a Cardiac specialist. I could not be more pleased. I am pleased with his background and history found on Healthgrades. I respect my GP's previous recommendations so there was no reason to second guess this selection. Yes, I am pleased with Dr. James. His knowledge, demeanor, pleasant tone and interaction. Dr. James listens to everything that has to be said and comments accordingly. He does not rush you or make you feel like a number. I feel like he genuinely cares about my condition.
About Dr. David James, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1205093846
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel
- Beth Israel Medical Center (New York)
- New York Presbyterian - Weill Cornell
- Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.