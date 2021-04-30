Dr. David Jang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jang, MD
Overview of Dr. David Jang, MD
Dr. David Jang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Jang's Office Locations
Rheu-rheumatology-mpdc40 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 684-8111TuesdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Duke Otolaryngology of Raleigh3480 Wake Forest Rd Ste 404, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 862-5730
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jang is one of the most knowledgeable doctors in his field. He is extremely thorough, and incredibly nice and listening. Dr. Jang made sure to explain the procedure at length, and described the various benefits of every component. It is clear that Dr. Jang is highly invested in his patients' well being and I would highly recommend him and his team.
About Dr. David Jang, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
