Overview of Dr. David Jang, MD

Dr. David Jang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Jang works at RHEU-RHEUMATOLOGY-MPDC in Durham, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.