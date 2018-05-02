See All Radiation Oncologists in Victoria, TX
Dr. David Janssen, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Victoria, TX
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Janssen, MD

Dr. David Janssen, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center.

Dr. Janssen works at Citizens Medical Center in Victoria, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Janssen's Office Locations

    Citizents Medical Center
    2701 Hospital Dr, Victoria, TX 77901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 573-9181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Citizens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pyramid Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USI Affinity

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 02, 2018
    Wonderful doctor with no godhead at all; speaks to a patient as a person rather than as a set of symptoms to be monitored. I'm grateful for the way I am treated by Dr Janssen and all of the staff. Cancer is terrifying, but Dr Janssen and all the staff make everything less overwhelming for me.
    Jean McCray in Wharton TX — May 02, 2018
    About Dr. David Janssen, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093894198
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Therapeutic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Janssen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janssen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Janssen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Janssen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Janssen works at Citizens Medical Center in Victoria, TX. View the full address on Dr. Janssen’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Janssen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janssen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janssen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janssen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

