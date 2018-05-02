Dr. David Janssen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janssen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Janssen, MD
Overview of Dr. David Janssen, MD
Dr. David Janssen, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center.
Dr. Janssen works at
Dr. Janssen's Office Locations
Citizents Medical Center2701 Hospital Dr, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 573-9181
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor with no godhead at all; speaks to a patient as a person rather than as a set of symptoms to be monitored. I'm grateful for the way I am treated by Dr Janssen and all of the staff. Cancer is terrifying, but Dr Janssen and all the staff make everything less overwhelming for me.
About Dr. David Janssen, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1093894198
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Therapeutic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janssen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janssen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janssen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Janssen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janssen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janssen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janssen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.