Overview of Dr. David Jaskwhich, MD

Dr. David Jaskwhich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Jaskwhich works at Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.