Dr. David Jaspan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Jaspan, DO
Dr. David Jaspan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Jaspan works at
Dr. Jaspan's Office Locations
Einstein Ob/Gyn at Klein Building5401 Old York Rd Ste 410, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-6990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jaspan is the BEST. Very knowledgeable and takes the time to listen (very important) to your concerns and always has the answer and proper diagnosis. I wouldn't trade him for the world.
About Dr. David Jaspan, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaspan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaspan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaspan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaspan works at
Dr. Jaspan has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Yeast Infections and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaspan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaspan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaspan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaspan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaspan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.