Overview of Dr. David Jaspan, DO

Dr. David Jaspan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Jaspan works at Einstein OB/GYN Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Yeast Infections and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.