Overview

Dr. David Jassir, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Jassir works at South Florida Ent Associates in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.