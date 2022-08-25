Dr. David Jassir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jassir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jassir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Jassir, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Locations
-
1
South Florida Ent Associates4700 Sheridan St Ste K, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 966-7000
-
2
South Florida ENT Associates601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 407, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 432-6620Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
South Florida ENT Associates18501 Pines Blvd Ste 210, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 237-2505Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oscar Health
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After two previous doctors failed to cure a difficult ear problem, Dr. David Jassir found a successful treatment. For the first time in eight months, my issues have been resolved. I've rarely found a doctor as professional, competent, and kind as Dr. Jassir. I highly recommend him. You'll find his courteous staff is never without a smile and a kind word. Linda S.
About Dr. David Jassir, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861492340
Education & Certifications
- Univ Miami/Jackson Mem Mc, Otolaryngology Univ Miami/Jackson Mem Mc, General Surgery
- University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jassir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jassir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jassir speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Jassir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jassir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jassir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jassir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.