Overview of Dr. David Jayakar, MD

Dr. David Jayakar, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Chennai Medical College and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jayakar works at Diagnostic Clinic of Longview in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open, Embolectomy, Thrombectomy and or Vessel Exploration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.