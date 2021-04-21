See All Family Doctors in Edmond, OK
Dr. David Jayne, MD

Family Medicine
4.7 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. David Jayne, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They completed their residency with St. Anthony Family Practice Residency - Family Medicine|St. Anthony Family Practice Residency

Dr. Jayne works at MDVIP - Edmond, Oklahoma in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Edmond, Oklahoma
    925 W I 35 Frontage Rd Ste 148, Edmond, OK 73034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 336-8753

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Allergy Testing
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Acupuncture
Allergy Testing
Estrogen Replacement Therapy

Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sublingual Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    We do not accept health insurance

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 21, 2021
    Dr.Jayne and staff were very kind and helpful. He is a first-rate physician. He took his time explaining my concerns so that I didn't feel rushed in the least. I would highly recommend him for anyone seeking a consultation in regard to his specialities.
    Apr 21, 2021
    Photo: Dr. David Jayne, MD
    About Dr. David Jayne, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1356313712
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Anthony Family Practice Residency - Family Medicine|St. Anthony Family Practice Residency
    Internship
    • Oklahoma University Health Scis Ctr/Bapt Hospital - General Practice|Oklahoma University Health Scis Ctr/Bapt Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Jayne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jayne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jayne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jayne works at MDVIP - Edmond, Oklahoma in Edmond, OK. View the full address on Dr. Jayne’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

