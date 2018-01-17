See All Neuroradiologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. David Jeck, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Jeck, MD

Neuroradiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Jeck, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Barnes-Jewish Hospital and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Jeck works at Radiology Ltd in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Radiology Ltd
    677 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 795-2889
  2. 2
    Radiology Ltd. -carondelet
    6567 E Carondelet Dr Ste 105, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 751-3096
  3. 3
    Radiology Ltd
    5960 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 795-2889

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tucson Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jeck?

    Jan 17, 2018
    I was under Dr Jeck's care at St joseph's Hospital on 1 January 2018 . I couldn't have received better care. THANK YOU dr Jeck!
    Jon Charles in Oro Valley, Az — Jan 17, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Jeck, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Jeck, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jeck to family and friends

    Dr. Jeck's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jeck

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Jeck, MD.

    About Dr. David Jeck, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuroradiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538130612
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Jeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jeck has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Jeck, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.