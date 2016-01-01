Dr. David Jemison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jemison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jemison, MD
Overview of Dr. David Jemison, MD
Dr. David Jemison, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Jemison works at
Dr. Jemison's Office Locations
-
1
Ut Erlanger Neuro Surgery Group979 E 3rd St Ste C920, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 756-7134
-
2
The Plastic Surgery Grouppc1949 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 303, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 756-7134
-
3
Plastic Surgery Group901 Riverfront Pkwy Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37402 Directions (423) 756-7134
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Jemison, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1922075001
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jemison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jemison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jemison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jemison has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jemison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jemison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jemison.
