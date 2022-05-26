Overview

Dr. David Jensen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.



Dr. Jensen works at MORE MD in Surprise, AZ with other offices in Fountain Hills, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.