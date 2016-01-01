Dr. David Jeong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jeong, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (425) 637-1855Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 637-1855Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center2671 NE 46TH ST, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions (425) 637-1855
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Jeong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeong works at
Dr. Jeong has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.