Dr. David Jerkins, MD
Overview of Dr. David Jerkins, MD
Dr. David Jerkins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Jerkins' Office Locations
Plastic Surgery - Physicians Clinic of Iowa202 10th St Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 247-3800Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Midlands Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife had Spontaneous compartment syndrome witch required a Fasciectomy that was unable to be closed. Dr. Jerkins performed a rather large skin graft needed to close her leg. Dr. Jerkins took my wife and I step by step through the procedure he going to perform and what care was needed after the surgery at the hospital and at home. Dr. Jerkins skills exceed what you would expect out of a specialist. Dr. Jerkins office staff was amazing as well, very helpful and friendly.
About Dr. David Jerkins, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1992060172
Education & Certifications
- Wright State U Sch Med
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Rice U
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jerkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jerkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jerkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jerkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jerkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jerkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.