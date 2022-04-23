Dr. David Jewison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jewison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jewison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Jewison, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Locations
U of M Health Clinics and Surgery Center909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 884-0406Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Fairview Maple Grove Surgery Center Ll14500 99th Ave N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 898-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, skillful, compassionate, excellent medical care
About Dr. David Jewison, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1003075383
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jewison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jewison accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jewison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jewison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jewison.
