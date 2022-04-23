Overview

Dr. David Jewison, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Jewison works at M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center - Minneapolis in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.