Dr. David Jimenez, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (45)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Jimenez, MD

Dr. David Jimenez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Temple School Of Medicine and is affiliated with El Paso Children's Hospital and University Medical Center of El Paso.

Dr. Jimenez works at El Paso Children's Physician Specialists in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Jimenez's Office Locations

    El Paso Children's Hospital
    4845 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 298-5444
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    David F. Jimenez, MD, FACS Pediatric & Adult Neurosurgery
    5340 El Paso Dr Ste M, El Paso, TX 79905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 242-8402
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • El Paso Children's Hospital
  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain
Scoliosis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain
Scoliosis

Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain
Scoliosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bone Cancer
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Broken Neck
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Cranial Trauma
Craniopharyngioma
Craniosynostosis - Dandy-Walker - Hydrocephalus
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant
Deep Brain Stimulation
Ear Disorders
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Secondary Malignancies
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Torticollis
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 19, 2021
    A year ago, Dr. Jimenez was able to see me and performed surgery that if not treated could have affected my vision. He was very professional when giving his diagnosis, but was also very sympathetic and positive. His attitude and kind words helped me feel confident going into the surgery. I am very grateful for his help and thankful that he is in El Paso helping others.
    Stephanie C. — May 19, 2021
    About Dr. David Jimenez, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Medical Center, New York, Ny
    • Temple University Hosp
    • Temple School Of Medicine
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • Neurosurgery
    Dr. David Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jimenez works at El Paso Children's Physician Specialists in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jimenez’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

