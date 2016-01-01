See All Pediatricians in Edinburg, TX
Dr. David Jimenez, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Jimenez, MD

Dr. David Jimenez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Jimenez works at David Lee Jimenez MD in Edinburg, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jimenez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jimenez Pediatrics
    4634 S Business Highway 281, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 720-4333

Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Disorders, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Advanced Laparoscopy Surgery Chevron Icon
Pediatric AIDS Chevron Icon
Pediatric Airway Difficulties Chevron Icon
Pediatric Allergies Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Aortic Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Pediatric Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Blood Transfusions Chevron Icon
Pediatric Bone Problems Chevron Icon
Pediatric Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cancer Resection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cataract Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cervical Surgery Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cholesteatomas Chevron Icon
Pediatric Chorea Chevron Icon
Pediatric Chronic Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric EKG (Electrocardiogram, ECG) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Growth Retardation Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Masses Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Pediatric Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Heart Rhythjm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pediatric Heart Transplants Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pediatric Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Intestinal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Pediatric Leukemia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Liver Transplants Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neck Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurological Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Outpatient Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Pediatric Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spinal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spinal Tumor Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Stress Echocardiography (ECG) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tethered Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pediatric Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Transplant Surgery Chevron Icon
Pediatric Trauma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Trauma Management Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tumor Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urodynamics Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urology Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Varicocele Chevron Icon
Pediatric Voiding Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. David Jimenez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831368943
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jimenez works at David Lee Jimenez MD in Edinburg, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jimenez’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

